Community mourns as Nashville firefighter laid to rest

It has a week since anyone has seen missing Nashville Firefighter Jesse Reed. Authorities in Humphreys County are still searching along the banks of Kentucky Lake during daylight hours near where his Jeep was found underwater last week.

It has a week since anyone has seen missing Nashville Firefighter Jesse Reed. Authorities in Humphreys County are still searching along the banks of Kentucky Lake during daylight hours near where his Jeep was found underwater last week.

Authorities in Humphreys County confirm the body of missing Nashville Firefighter Jesse Reed was found near Mason Boat Dock.

Authorities in Humphreys County confirm the body of missing Nashville Firefighter Jesse Reed was found near Mason Boat Dock.

The family and friends of Nashville firefighter Jesse Reed gathered to honor his memory as he was laid to rest Friday.

Reed, 32, went missing in the Tennessee River after his car was submerged on March 6. His body was found in Humphreys County over the weekend.

His visitation and funeral were held at the Roman Catholic Diocese of Nashville's Pastoral Center on McGavock Pike on Friday morning.

Reed's colleagues gathered to speak about him during the service.

"All departments, no matter where you go, the one thing that will prove itself is the family atmosphere. And again, it just brings peace with knowing that the brotherhood beyond local, it actually expands beyond the borders of Tennessee," said Nashville Fire Department Chief William Swann.

Reed will be interred at the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on McCrory Lane.

The TBI is helping the Humphreys County Sheriff's Office with a criminal investigation into Reed's death.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.