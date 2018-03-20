Williamson County Schools hosting school safety meeting

Williamson County parents are invited to attend a school safety meeting Tuesday night.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Church of the City in Franklin.

School district staff members will be sharing additional safety information with the school board before the public meeting.

Following the mass shooting in Florida, the school district released a list of changes to school security procedures.

Additional strategies and measures are expected to be discussed at Tuesday night's meeting.

