Antioch student arrested in connection with riot during walkout

Police have arrested an Antioch High School student for his alleged role in the violent protest during National School Walkout Day last week.

Fiacle Mugisha was arrested Tuesday morning after an arrest warrant charging him with aggravated rioting was issued last week. Mugisha, 18, is being held on $5,000 bond.

Nine other students - including two 17-year-olds, two 16-year-olds, four 15-year-olds and one 14-year-old - are facing aggravated rioting charges in Juvenile Court.

According to police, the students were screaming and yelling as they jumped on a school resource officer's police car. The teens allegedly caused damage to the roof and hood.

Viral videos also showed students tearing down an American flag in front of the school and brawling on campus.

The day after the walkout, a group of students held a peaceful rally to honor the victims of the school shooting in Parkland, FL.

