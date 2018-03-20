Vanderbilt-Belmont game at First Tennessee Park postponed due to weather

Tuesday night's baseball game between Vanderbilt and Belmont at First Tennessee Park has been postponed due to the weather.

Officials decided to push the game to Wednesday because of the cold temperatures and rain in the forecast.

The first pitch will happen at 6:30 p.m. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

Fans will be able to use their same tickets for the rescheduled game.

This will be the third time that Vanderbilt and Belmont face off at First Tennessee Park.

