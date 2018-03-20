Gov. Haslam including $30 million for school safety in proposed budget amendment

Gov. Bill Haslam is proposing adding $30 million for school safety as part of his amendment to the 2018-2019 budget proposal.

The proposal includes $25 million in nonrecurring funding and $5.2 million in recurring funding for school safety grants.

Haslam has already created a School Safety Working Group, which will be providing recommendations on the best ways to improve school security across the state.

The amendment also includes $3 million in funding for school districts to be able to purchase buses with seat belts.

Some other items included in the budget proposal are:

$5 million for broadband accessibility grants

$9 million for improving and modernizing workforce development programs

$1 million for mental health treatment and recovery services

$2 million for an addiction services research program

$10 million for creating jobs and investment opportunities within the state's aviation industry.

Click here to view the entire amendment to the budget proposal.

The budget amendment will have to be approved by the General Assembly. The proposal will be presented to the House and Senate Finance committees on Tuesday.

