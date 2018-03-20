Death investigation underway after body found on Bell Road in Antioch

The body was found along Bell Road. (WSMV)

Police are investigating after a body was found along a busy road in Antioch on Tuesday morning.

A passerby called authorities after seeing the body on Bell Road near Brittany Park Drive.

Authorities have cleared the scene and have reopened all lanes of traffic.

It's not clear if the death was suspicious or not.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim.

