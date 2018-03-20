Death investigation underway after body found on Bell Road - WSMV News 4

Death investigation underway after body found on Bell Road in Antioch

Posted: Updated:
The body was found along Bell Road. (WSMV) The body was found along Bell Road. (WSMV)
ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) -

Police are investigating after a body was found along a busy road in Antioch on Tuesday morning.

A passerby called authorities after seeing the body on Bell Road near Brittany Park Drive.

Authorities have cleared the scene and have reopened all lanes of traffic.

It's not clear if the death was suspicious or not.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Death investigation underway after body found on Bell Road in AntiochMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.