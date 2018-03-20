2 suspects wanted in west Nashville convenience store burglary - WSMV News 4

2 suspects wanted in west Nashville convenience store burglary

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police are looking for the two men who they say burglarized a west Nashville convenience store overnight.

The two men forced their way into the Marathon store at the corner of White Bridge Pike and Burgess Avenue.

Police said they broke in through one of the store's glass doors.

The crooks reportedly got away with cigarettes and a few other items.

The suspects were last seen driving off in an older model blue sedan, possibly a Chevy Caprice.

