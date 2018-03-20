Search ongoing for 2 armed men who robbed Hendersonville restaurant

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Police are searching for two men who they say robbed a popular Hendersonville restaurant at gunpoint.More >>
Police are searching for two men who they say robbed a popular Hendersonville restaurant at gunpoint.More >>
Severe storms that spawned tornadoes damaged homes and downed trees as they moved across the Southeast on Monday night.More >>
Severe storms that spawned tornadoes damaged homes and downed trees as they moved across the Southeast on Monday night.More >>
Whether you're a doctor, manufacturer or trafficker, the President has a warning for you tonight. President Donald Trump says if you intentionally put opioids in the wrong hands you will be punished, maybe even put to death. “Whether you are a dealer, or doctor or trafficker if you break the law and illegally pedal these deadly poisons we will find you, we will arrest you and we will hold you accountable,” said Trump.More >>
Whether you're a doctor, manufacturer or trafficker, the President has a warning for you tonight. President Donald Trump says if you intentionally put opioids in the wrong hands you will be punished, maybe even put to death. “Whether you are a dealer, or doctor or trafficker if you break the law and illegally pedal these deadly poisons we will find you, we will arrest you and we will hold you accountable,” said Trump.More >>
A resolution supportive of moving President James K. Polk's body for the third time since his death about 170 years ago has failed in the Tennessee House.More >>
A resolution supportive of moving President James K. Polk's body for the third time since his death about 170 years ago has failed in the Tennessee House.More >>
The Republican-led Tennessee House has passed legislation aiming to require certain able-bodied TennCare recipients to spend 20 hours a week working, volunteering or attending school.More >>
The Republican-led Tennessee House has passed legislation aiming to require certain able-bodied TennCare recipients to spend 20 hours a week working, volunteering or attending school.More >>
The Tennessee Senate has passed a bill that would spell out requirements to disclose who paid for sponsored political content on social media platforms.More >>
The Tennessee Senate has passed a bill that would spell out requirements to disclose who paid for sponsored political content on social media platforms.More >>
A Metro official apologized on Monday for spending $135,000 on the yet-to-be-approved MLS stadium project at the Nashville Fairgrounds.More >>
A Metro official apologized on Monday for spending $135,000 on the yet-to-be-approved MLS stadium project at the Nashville Fairgrounds.More >>
It's the stuff that fuels fortune hunters' dreams.More >>
It's the stuff that fuels fortune hunters' dreams.More >>
A Metro official apologized on Monday for spending $135,000 on the yet-to-be-approved MLS stadium project at the Nashville Fairgrounds.More >>
A Metro official apologized on Monday for spending $135,000 on the yet-to-be-approved MLS stadium project at the Nashville Fairgrounds.More >>
Neanderthals, Denisovans and our ancestors were mixing and mingling a long time ago -- and some of our genetics can be traced back to these archaic humans.More >>
Neanderthals, Denisovans and our ancestors were mixing and mingling a long time ago -- and some of our genetics can be traced back to these archaic humans.More >>
Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.More >>
Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.More >>
Severe storms that spawned tornadoes damaged homes and downed trees as they moved across the Southeast on Monday night.More >>
Severe storms that spawned tornadoes damaged homes and downed trees as they moved across the Southeast on Monday night.More >>
A former Texas sheriff's deputy is in trouble with the law after authorities say he punched a 12-year-old girl with autism. KXAN reports the incident started when the girl wanted to pet someone's dog.More >>
A former Texas sheriff's deputy is in trouble with the law after authorities say he punched a 12-year-old girl with autism. KXAN reports the incident started when the girl wanted to pet someone's dog.More >>
An Antioch man was arrested and charged by federal agents for making false statements in an attempt to purchase a firearm after he was flagged by two local police for erratic behavior and interest in ISIS and mass shootings.More >>
An Antioch man was arrested and charged by federal agents for making false statements in an attempt to purchase a firearm after he was flagged by two local police for erratic behavior and interest in ISIS and mass shootings.More >>
Free ice cream!More >>
Free ice cream!More >>
The 45-year-old rhino was euthanized after his condition "worsened significantly" and he was no longer able to stand.More >>
The 45-year-old rhino was euthanized after his condition "worsened significantly" and he was no longer able to stand.More >>
A Mississippi girl has died after her brother allegedly shot her in the head because she wouldn't hand over the controller of a video game.More >>
A Mississippi girl has died after her brother allegedly shot her in the head because she wouldn't hand over the controller of a video game.More >>