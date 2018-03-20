Search ongoing for 2 armed men who robbed Hendersonville restaurant

Police say these two men robbed the restaurant at gunpoint. (Source: Hendersonville Police Department)

Police are searching for two men who they say robbed a popular Hendersonville restaurant at gunpoint.

According to investigators, the robbers walked into the Casa Vieja restaurant on North Anderson Lane just before 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say the suspects, both white males, were both wearing dark-colored clothing and had their hoodies pulled up over their faces.

Officials have not been able to release specific descriptions of the men but say one of them is 5'7" with a thin build and the other is 6'0" with a medium build.

The robbers are believed to have left in a dark-colored car heading toward the nearby Walmart.

Anyone who was in the area around the Walmart between 10:20 to 10:30 p.m. and may have seen the suspects is asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department at 615-264-5303.

