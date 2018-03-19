Critics say President's opioid plan doesn't go far enough

Whether you're a doctor, manufacturer or trafficker, the President has a warning for you tonight.

President Donald Trump says if you intentionally put opioids in the wrong hands you will be punished, maybe even put to death.

“Whether you are a dealer, or doctor or trafficker if you break the law and illegally pedal these deadly poisons we will find you, we will arrest you and we will hold you accountable,” said Trump.

That part of the President’s speech didn't sit well with Addiction Campuses Brian Sullivan.

“There is zero evidence that I know of that harsher penalties for drug misuse deters substance misuse and deters crime surrounding it,” said Sullivan.

Addiction Campuses is focused on treating substance abuse through intervention and therapy.

“The more punishment you throw at it, the harder it’s going to be for someone like me to get sober,” said a

While the president did focus on penalties, he also talked about funding anti-drug campaigns and programs for addicts seeking employment after incarceration.

“Does it go far enough? Not yet,” said Dr. Andrew Pfeffer.

Emergency medicine physician Andrew Pfeffer says education is great, but more research on non-addictive treatment is needed.

“It’s going to be slow and it's going to be difficult but unless you intervene appropriately at each step and follow the evidence and follow the facts which are clearly out there of what will be successful you will just be throwing away money and patients will be suffering,” said Pfeffer.

