Tennessee House OKs TennCare work requirements push

Severe storms that spawned tornadoes damaged homes and downed trees as they moved across the Southeast on Monday night.More >>
Whether you're a doctor, manufacturer or trafficker, the President has a warning for you tonight. President Donald Trump says if you intentionally put opioids in the wrong hands you will be punished, maybe even put to death. “Whether you are a dealer, or doctor or trafficker if you break the law and illegally pedal these deadly poisons we will find you, we will arrest you and we will hold you accountable,” said Trump.More >>
A resolution supportive of moving President James K. Polk's body for the third time since his death about 170 years ago has failed in the Tennessee House.More >>
The Republican-led Tennessee House has passed legislation aiming to require certain able-bodied TennCare recipients to spend 20 hours a week working, volunteering or attending school.More >>
The Tennessee Senate has passed a bill that would spell out requirements to disclose who paid for sponsored political content on social media platforms.More >>
A Metro official apologized on Monday for spending $135,000 on the yet-to-be-approved MLS stadium project at the Nashville Fairgrounds.More >>
A particularly dangerous situation tornado watch issued for southern Middle Tennessee until 11 p.m.More >>