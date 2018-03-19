Antioch man flagged by local police arrested for lying on gun application

An Antioch man was arrested and charged by federal agents for making false statements in an attempt to purchase a firearm after he was flagged by two local police for erratic behavior and interest in ISIS and mass shootings.

Khari Milak Whitehead, 26, was arrested on Friday by agents with the FBI and ATF after a criminal complaint was filed by Metro Police in early 2018 about his behavior and attempts to purchase weapons.

After the complaint was filed, Whitehead was committed to a mental institution to undergo evaluation.

MNPD's complaint also mentions an incident in 2013 when Whitehead was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for showing off a hand grenade at a crowded Nashville nightclub.

In 2017, Metro Police was also called to his residence when a family member reported he was "acting out of control and crazy."

The family told police at that time that Whitehead had converted to Islam and might have become radicalized. They also told officials he had been watching ISIS propaganda videos on the internet and allegedly said, "white people are going to end up getting it."

Rutherford County also filed a complaint against Whitehead calling for a mental evaluation in 2017 when he attempted to purchase a sniper rifle and ammunition from Walmart.

Whitehead was still under federal investigation when he attempted to purchase another high-powered weapon in Rutherford Co. on Feb. 22, 2018.

Witnesses say he was particularly interested in buying a semi-automatic rifle that had the capacity to hold a lot of ammunition.

However, Whitehead lied on his ATF purchase application, saying he had never been committed to a mental institution.

His purchase was denied twice after background checks were submitted.

If convicted, Whitehead could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

Officials say a complaint is merely an accusation, and the defendant will be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Whitehead will appear in federal court on March 21.

