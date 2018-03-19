Shelbyville man arrested for attempting to burn girlfriend alive

Police say a Shelbyville man was arrested for attempting to burn his girlfriend alive.

Rodney Davis was booked into Bedford County Jail on Friday for charges of Aggravated Domestic Assault and Aggravated Arson.

After a verbal dispute, Davis' girlfriend went into the bedroom to sleep on an air mattress, which David then deflated with a knife.

She then went to sleep on the couch. That's when Davis doused her with lighter fluid and set her on fire.

The victim sustained serious injuries to her face, neck, torso and arms. She is still recovering at Vanderbilt but is in stable condition.

The house also received heavy damage from the fire.

Davis and his girlfriend have a history of domestic violence and both were scheduled to serve 30 days on prior charges.

