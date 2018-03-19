Volkswagen to build new SUV at Chattanooga plant

Volkswagen plans to build a new five-passenger SUV in Chattanooga.

According to a person briefed on details, the company will invest $340 million to bring the vehicle to market. The person revealed this information on the condition of anonymity to avoid pre-empting an official announcement Monday in Chattanooga, where Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and Hinrich J. Woebcken, president and chief executive of Volkswagen Group of America Inc. are expected to attend.

The German carmaker describes the vehicle as a variant of the seven-passenger Atlas, designed and engineered for the American market. The Chattanooga plant also manufactures the Passat and the Atlas.

Senator Bob Corker released a statement on the move:

“Following a collective effort by so many in our community and state to bring a major auto manufacturer to Enterprise South, one of the most meaningful days in my public service career occurred nearly ten years ago when I received the call that Volkswagen had chosen Chattanooga. And over the years, we have worked hand-in-hand with Volkswagen leadership in Germany and our state officials to ensure the company would continue to thrive in our city. This important partnership has benefited thousands of families and generated extensive economic activity in surrounding communities while solidifying Tennessee as the premier location for automobile manufacturing. I am thrilled to see Volkswagen realizing its full potential and congratulate the hardworking employees on their continued success.”

