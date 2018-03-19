Former VP Biden to speak at Vanderbilt in April - WSMV News 4

Former VP Biden to speak at Vanderbilt in April

Former Vice President Joe Biden (WSMV file photo) Former Vice President Joe Biden (WSMV file photo)
Former Vice President Joe Biden will speak in April at Vanderbilt University, the school announced on Monday.

Vanderbilt Chancellor Nicholas S. Zeppos will welcome Biden in conversation on Tuesday, April 10 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in Langford Auditorium as part of the ongoing Chancellor’s Lecture Series.

Admission to the event is free, but tickets are required. Information on how to get tickets will be announced on Monday, March 26.

