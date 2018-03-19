La Vergne warns of scam claiming to collect for police department

La Vergne Police warn citizens that a company is contacting people claiming it is collecting money for the National Police Support Fund.

Police said a resident contact them saying the National Police Support Fund contacted her and asked for donations that would then be delivered to the La Vergne Police Department.

La Vergne Police Chief Mike Walker said the department is not affiliated with the National Police Support Fund.

Police said if you receive a call like this, contact the police non-emergency line at 615-793-7744. You can also contact the BBB at 703-276-0100 or file an online complaint.

