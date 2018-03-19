Police investigating skeletal remains found in Williamson County - WSMV News 4

Police investigating skeletal remains found in Williamson County

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -

Police have confirmed they have found skeletal remains near Interstate 840 in Williamson County.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, the remains were found near Pinewood Road.

It is unclear if the remains belong to a human.

