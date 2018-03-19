Suspect in Antioch church shooting indicted on 43 counts

Police said Emanuel Kidega Samson shot and killed 39-year-old Melanie Crow Smith in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Road in Antioch as the church dismissed at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

5 victims in church shooting in stable condition; suspect charged with murder

The man accused of shooting churchgoers in Antioch last year has been indicted on 43 counts.

Emanuel Samson is accused of killing one woman and injuring seven others at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in September 2017.

Police said Samson shot and killed 38-year-old Melanie Crow in the parking lot as the church dismissed.

According to police, Samson then went into the building with two pistols, both of which were recovered inside the church. He allegedly fired multiple rounds inside the sanctuary, wounding six people.

An usher at the church confronted Samson and engaged him in a struggle, which resulted in Engle being pistol-whipped. Samson's gun discharged during the struggle, striking him in the left chest.

Some of Samson's charges include first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

