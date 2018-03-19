Suspect in Antioch church shooting indicted on 43 counts - WSMV News 4

Suspect in Antioch church shooting indicted on 43 counts

Posted: Updated:
Emanuel Kidega Samson is charged with murder. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department) Emanuel Kidega Samson is charged with murder. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The man accused of shooting churchgoers in Antioch last year has been indicted on 43 counts.

Emanuel Samson is accused of killing one woman and injuring seven others at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in September 2017.

Police said Samson shot and killed 38-year-old Melanie Crow in the parking lot as the church dismissed.

According to police, Samson then went into the building with two pistols, both of which were recovered inside the church. He allegedly fired multiple rounds inside the sanctuary, wounding six people.

An usher at the church confronted Samson and engaged him in a struggle, which resulted in Engle being pistol-whipped. Samson's gun discharged during the struggle, striking him in the left chest.

Some of Samson's charges include first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.