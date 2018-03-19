Man arrested after allegedly setting fire to Murfreesboro halfway house

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Emanuel Samson is accused of killing one woman and injuring seven others at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in September 2017.More >>
Emanuel Samson is accused of killing one woman and injuring seven others at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in September 2017.More >>
Police have confirmed they have found skeletal remains near Interstate 840 in Williamson County.More >>
Police have confirmed they have found skeletal remains near Interstate 840 in Williamson County.More >>
Two lanes remain open at mile marker 9, which is near the Rossview Road exit. The third "truck lane" remain closed.More >>
Two lanes remain open at mile marker 9, which is near the Rossview Road exit. The third "truck lane" remain closed.More >>
Damaging winds and especially large hail are the greatest threats, but isolated tornadoes are also likely. A couple tornadoes could even become strong.More >>
Damaging winds and especially large hail are the greatest threats, but isolated tornadoes are also likely. A couple tornadoes could even become strong.More >>
John Daniel Carothers, 52, is charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder, eight counts of reckless endangerment and one count of aggravated arson.More >>
John Daniel Carothers, 52, is charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder, eight counts of reckless endangerment and one count of aggravated arson.More >>
A Tennessee State University alumnus and Medal of Honor recipient will be honored with a historical marker at the school's main campus.More >>
A Tennessee State University alumnus and Medal of Honor recipient will be honored with a historical marker at the school's main campus.More >>
A forum next month in Tennessee's race for governor will focus solely on rural issues.More >>
A forum next month in Tennessee's race for governor will focus solely on rural issues.More >>
On Monday, President Trump is expected to unveil a controversial new plan to fight the opioid crisis across the country.More >>
On Monday, President Trump is expected to unveil a controversial new plan to fight the opioid crisis across the country.More >>
The fire is happening at the Copper Ridge Apartments on New Highway 52 East in Westmoreland.More >>
The fire is happening at the Copper Ridge Apartments on New Highway 52 East in Westmoreland.More >>
Damaging winds and especially large hail are the greatest threats, but isolated tornadoes are also likely. A couple tornadoes could even become strong.More >>
Damaging winds and especially large hail are the greatest threats, but isolated tornadoes are also likely. A couple tornadoes could even become strong.More >>
The girl was rushed to Le Bonheur's Children's Hospital in Memphis.More >>
The girl was rushed to Le Bonheur's Children's Hospital in Memphis.More >>
She wasn't going to let this half-naked intruder win after he broke into her Phoenix apartment and attacked her.More >>
She wasn't going to let this half-naked intruder win after he broke into her Phoenix apartment and attacked her.More >>
A Cirque du Soleil performer died Saturday night after he fell during a performance in Tampa, Florida.More >>
A Cirque du Soleil performer died Saturday night after he fell during a performance in Tampa, Florida.More >>
Murfreesboro police say 17-year-old Molly Spies went to the police department on Saturday morning.More >>
Murfreesboro police say 17-year-old Molly Spies went to the police department on Saturday morning.More >>
A boy shot his 13-year-old sister in the head and wounded her after an argument over a video game controller, according to authorities.More >>
A boy shot his 13-year-old sister in the head and wounded her after an argument over a video game controller, according to authorities.More >>
Memphis police say a teenager has been charged with kidnapping after a car with a baby inside was stolen in Memphis.More >>
Memphis police say a teenager has been charged with kidnapping after a car with a baby inside was stolen in Memphis.More >>
Nearly two weeks after a 16-year-old Pennsylvania girl vanished with a 45-year-old man, the pair was found Saturday in Mexico and the man was arrested, authorities say. Amy Yu was "unharmed and in good health."More >>
Nearly two weeks after a 16-year-old Pennsylvania girl vanished with a 45-year-old man, the pair was found Saturday in Mexico and the man was arrested, authorities say. Amy Yu was "unharmed and in good health."More >>
Murfreesboro Police are searching for a missing teenage girl they believe is endangered. Officials say Molly Spies, 17, was last seen on Wednesday, March 7, at Just Love Coffee at 123 Middle Tennessee Christian School Boulevard in Murfreesboro.More >>
Murfreesboro Police are searching for a missing teenage girl they believe is endangered. Officials say Molly Spies, 17, was last seen on Wednesday, March 7, at Just Love Coffee at 123 Middle Tennessee Christian School Boulevard in Murfreesboro.More >>