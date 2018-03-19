Man arrested after allegedly setting fire to Murfreesboro halfway house

The fire happened at a group residence on North Maple Street. (Source: Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department)

A Murfreesboro man is facing charges after allegedly setting fire to a halfway house.

John Daniel Carothers, 52, is charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder, eight counts of reckless endangerment and one count of aggravated arson.

Firefighters responded to the house in the 500 block of N. Maple Street on Saturday morning. Officials said the blaze was contained one room in the front of the building.

One person had serious burns and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The victim remains in critical but stable condition.

According to the fire marshal, Carothers was a resident of the group home.

