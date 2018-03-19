Sinkhole affecting traffic on I-24 East in Montgomery County - WSMV News 4

Sinkhole affecting traffic on I-24 East in Montgomery County

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Clarksville Police Department) (Source: Clarksville Police Department)
CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Crews are working to repair a sinkhole along Interstate 24 East in Montgomery County.

Two lanes remain open at mile marker 9, which is near the Rossview Road exit. The third "truck lane" remain closed.

Officials say will need to close the lanes later in the day after the severe weather moves through.

Employees with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Tennessee Department of Transportation have both responded to the scene.

