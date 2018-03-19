Tennessee governor race forum in April on rural issues

Four people were injured after two trains collided and derailed in Georgetown, KY.More >>
A Tennessee State University alumnus and Medal of Honor recipient will be honored with a historical marker at the school's main campus.More >>
A forum next month in Tennessee's race for governor will focus solely on rural issues.More >>
The rain is already starting to move in, which means drivers can expect a wet commute to work Monday morning.More >>
On Monday, President Trump is expected to unveil a controversial new plan to fight the opioid crisis across the country.More >>
The fire is happening at the Copper Ridge Apartments on New Highway 52 East in Westmoreland.More >>
In the wake of deadly school shootings in Florida, and other mass shootings across the country, officials and police are looking for ways to prevent future bloodshed. On Sunday, police officers on the campus of Austin Peay State University offered active shooter defense training sessions.More >>
The girl was rushed to Le Bonheur's Children's Hospital in Memphis.More >>
Tennessee lost for the first time at home in women's NCAA Tournament history when Marie Gulich had 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead sixth-seeded Oregon State to a 66-59 win on Sunday .More >>
A pedestrian was killed while walking in Clarksville Saturday night.More >>
