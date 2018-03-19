Trump administration planning on unveiling plan to fight opioid crisis

It's a fate for drug dealers that Trump, who aims to be seen as tough on crime, has been highlighting publicly in recent weeks.

It's a fate for drug dealers that Trump, who aims to be seen as tough on crime, has been highlighting publicly in recent weeks.

Gov. Bill Haslam unveiled a three-part plan Monday detailing how he hopes the state can prevent and treat opioid addiction and enforce the law.

Gov. Bill Haslam unveiled a three-part plan Monday detailing how he hopes the state can prevent and treat opioid addiction and enforce the law.

On Monday, President Trump is expected to unveil a controversial new plan to fight the opioid crisis across the country.

Trump reportedly plans to announce that the Department of Justice will seek the death penalty against drug dealers when appropriate under the current law.

The plan also includes proposals to reduce the over-prescription of painkillers by one-third in three years, cutting off the supply of illegal drugs and expanding access to residential treatment for Medicaid patients.

Trump's idea of giving some drug dealers the death penalty is gaining some support in East Tennessee.

Here in Tennessee, more lives were lost to opioid overdoses last year than people who died in the Vietnam War.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam unveiled his own three-part plan back in January.

Part of Haslam's plan was dedicating millions of dollars to equip law enforcement with the life-saving drug Narcan.

Democratic lawmakers responded to the governor’s plan saying they believe Medicaid needs to be expanded to help families without private insurance get greater access to treatment programs.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.