Trump administration planning on unveiling plan to fight opioid crisis

Gov. Bill Haslam unveiled a three-part plan Monday detailing how he hopes the state can prevent and treat opioid addiction and enforce the law.More >>
It's a fate for drug dealers that Trump, who aims to be seen as tough on crime, has been highlighting publicly in recent weeks.More >>
A Tennessee State University alumnus and Medal of Honor recipient will be honored with a historical marker at the school's main campus.More >>
A forum next month in Tennessee's race for governor will focus solely on rural issues.More >>
The rain is already starting to move in, which means drivers can expect a wet commute to work Monday morning.More >>
On Monday, President Trump is expected to unveil a controversial new plan to fight the opioid crisis across the country.More >>
The fire is happening at the Copper Ridge Apartments on New Highway 52 East in Westmoreland.More >>
In the wake of deadly school shootings in Florida, and other mass shootings across the country, officials and police are looking for ways to prevent future bloodshed. On Sunday, police officers on the campus of Austin Peay State University offered active shooter defense training sessions.More >>
Tennessee lost for the first time at home in women's NCAA Tournament history when Marie Gulich had 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead sixth-seeded Oregon State to a 66-59 win on Sunday .More >>
A pedestrian was killed while walking in Clarksville Saturday night.More >>
The rain is already starting to move in, which means drivers can expect a wet commute to work Monday morning.More >>
She wasn't going to let this half-naked intruder win after he broke into her Phoenix apartment and attacked her.More >>
A boy shot his 13-year-old sister in the head and wounded her after an argument over a video game controller, according to authorities.More >>
Murfreesboro police say 17-year-old Molly Spies went to the police department on Saturday morning.More >>
Memphis police say a teenager has been charged with kidnapping after a car with a baby inside was stolen in Memphis.More >>
Nearly two weeks after a 16-year-old Pennsylvania girl vanished with a 45-year-old man, the pair was found Saturday in Mexico and the man was arrested, authorities say. Amy Yu was "unharmed and in good health."More >>
Murfreesboro Police are searching for a missing teenage girl they believe is endangered. Officials say Molly Spies, 17, was last seen on Wednesday, March 7, at Just Love Coffee at 123 Middle Tennessee Christian School Boulevard in Murfreesboro.More >>
After terrorists struck on September 11, 2001, a New York ferry captain helped evacuate hundreds of people. He died on Friday, one of the thousands of victims of cancer linked to the 9/11 attack.More >>
