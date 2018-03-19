Crews battling apartment complex fire in Sumner County - WSMV News 4

Crews battling apartment complex fire in Sumner County

WESTMORELAND, TN (WSMV) -

Crews are working to battle an apartment complex fire in Sumner County.

The fire is happening at the Copper Ridge Apartments on New Highway 52 East in Westmoreland.

Several additional agencies have responded, including firefighters from Portland and Gallatin.

It's not clear if anyone was injured in the blaze or what sparked the fire.

