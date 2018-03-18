Sheriff: Boy shoots sister in video game controller dispute

In the wake of deadly school shootings in Florida, and other mass shootings across the country, officials and police are looking for ways to prevent future bloodshed. On Sunday, police officers on the campus of Austin Peay State University offered active shooter defense training sessions.More >>
In the wake of deadly school shootings in Florida, and other mass shootings across the country, officials and police are looking for ways to prevent future bloodshed. On Sunday, police officers on the campus of Austin Peay State University offered active shooter defense training sessions.More >>
The girl was rushed to Le Bonheur's Children's Hospital in Memphis.More >>
Middle Tennessee is in the pathway of strong storms that could bring severe weather to the area on Monday.More >>
Tennessee lost for the first time at home in women's NCAA Tournament history when Marie Gulich had 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead sixth-seeded Oregon State to a 66-59 win on Sunday.More >>
A pedestrian was killed while walking in Clarksville Saturday night.More >>
Part of a road was closed in Dickson on Sunday afternoon as firefighters responded to a fire.More >>
Memphis police say a teenager has been charged with kidnapping after a car with a baby inside was stolen in Memphis.More >>
Murfreesboro police say 17-year-old Molly Spies went to the police department on Saturday morning.More >>
Firefighters were called to a home in the 500 block of Maple Street at 6 a.m. Saturday.More >>
Another NCAA Tournament prayer answered for Loyola-Chicago, and the Ramblers are set to bring Sister Jean to the Sweet 16.More >>