Active shooter training offered at Austin Peay

In the wake of deadly school shootings in Florida, and other mass shootings across the country, officials and police are looking for ways to prevent future bloodshed. On Sunday, police officers on the campus of Austin Peay State University offered active shooter defense training sessions.More >>
In the wake of deadly school shootings in Florida, and other mass shootings across the country, officials and police are looking for ways to prevent future bloodshed. On Sunday, police officers on the campus of Austin Peay State University offered active shooter defense training sessions.More >>
Middle Tennessee is in the pathway of strong storms that could bring severe weather to the area on Monday.More >>
Middle Tennessee is in the pathway of strong storms that could bring severe weather to the area on Monday.More >>
Tennessee lost for the first time at home in women's NCAA Tournament history when Marie Gulich had 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead sixth-seeded Oregon State to a 66-59 win on Sunday .More >>
Tennessee lost for the first time at home in women's NCAA Tournament history when Marie Gulich had 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead sixth-seeded Oregon State to a 66-59 win on Sunday.More >>
A pedestrian was killed while walking in Clarksville Saturday night.More >>
A pedestrian was killed while walking in Clarksville Saturday night.More >>
Part of a road was closed in Dickson on Sunday afternoon as firefighters responded to a fire.More >>
Part of a road was closed in Dickson on Sunday afternoon as firefighters responded to a fire.More >>
Memphis police say a teenager has been charged with kidnapping after a car with a baby inside was stolen in Memphis.More >>
Memphis police say a teenager has been charged with kidnapping after a car with a baby inside was stolen in Memphis.More >>
Murfreesboro police say 17-year-old Molly Spies went to the police department on Saturday morning.More >>
Murfreesboro police say 17-year-old Molly Spies went to the police department on Saturday morning.More >>
Firefighters were called to a home in the 500 block of Maple Street at 6 a.m. Saturday.More >>
Firefighters were called to a home in the 500 block of Maple Street at 6 a.m. Saturday.More >>
Another NCAA Tournament prayer answered for Loyola-Chicago, and the Ramblers are set to bring Sister Jean to the Sweet 16.More >>
Another NCAA Tournament prayer answered for Loyola-Chicago, and the Ramblers are set to bring Sister Jean to the Sweet 16.More >>
Middle Tennessee is in the pathway of strong storms that could bring severe weather to the area on Monday.More >>
Middle Tennessee is in the pathway of strong storms that could bring severe weather to the area on Monday.More >>
Murfreesboro police say 17-year-old Molly Spies went to the police department on Saturday morning.More >>
Murfreesboro police say 17-year-old Molly Spies went to the police department on Saturday morning.More >>
Authorities in Humphreys County confirm the body of missing Nashville Firefighter Jesse Reed was found near Mason Boat Dock.More >>
Authorities in Humphreys County confirm the body of missing Nashville Firefighter Jesse Reed was found near Mason Boat Dock.More >>
Nearly two weeks after a 16-year-old Pennsylvania girl vanished with a 45-year-old man, the pair was found Saturday in Mexico and the man was arrested, authorities say. Amy Yu was "unharmed and in good health."More >>
Nearly two weeks after a 16-year-old Pennsylvania girl vanished with a 45-year-old man, the pair was found Saturday in Mexico and the man was arrested, authorities say. Amy Yu was "unharmed and in good health."More >>
A favorite shopping destination is closing its doors, and Toys "R" Us shoppers are wondering exact how it will affect them. Here's what we know so far.More >>
A favorite shopping destination is closing its doors, and Toys "R" Us shoppers are wondering exact how it will affect them. Here's what we know so far.More >>
Never-before-seen emails tell a story about Megan Barry’s final weeks in the mayor’s office, including one's instructing staffers to save photos on Sgt. Forrest's phone and recommending his daughter for a prestigious leadership program.More >>
Never-before-seen emails tell a story about Megan Barry’s final weeks in the mayor’s office, including one's instructing staffers to save photos on Sgt. Forrest's phone and recommending his daughter for a prestigious leadership program.More >>
Memphis police say a teenager has been charged with kidnapping after a car with a baby inside was stolen in Memphis.More >>
Memphis police say a teenager has been charged with kidnapping after a car with a baby inside was stolen in Memphis.More >>
Metro police told News 4 it happened in the 1000 block of Thompson Place.More >>
Metro police told News 4 it happened in the 1000 block of Thompson Place.More >>
After days of digging through 950 tons of steel and concrete, authorities say the remains of all six victims of the pedestrian bridge collapse in Florida have been recovered.More >>
After days of digging through 950 tons of steel and concrete, authorities say the remains of all six victims of the pedestrian bridge collapse in Florida have been recovered.More >>