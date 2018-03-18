Active shooter training offered at Austin Peay

In the wake of deadly school shootings in Florida and other mass shootings across the country, officials and police are looking for ways to prevent future bloodshed.

On Sunday, police officers on the campus of Austin Peay State University offered active shooter defense training sessions.

The class offered safety tips that can help in real-life scenarios. Students got an overview of self-defense tactics and went over "what if" scenarios.

LaRon Golden, a senior and criminal justice major at Austin Peay, told News 4, “It informs me [on] what I can do better. You never know when it can happen. Even though we're scared of the situation at the time, we're also put in situations like that for a reason.”

Austin Peay State University Police Officer Charyl Ramsey led the class. She wanted to stress the importance of situational awareness.

“If you can lock the door, get the door locked,” explained Ramsey. “You want to be able to deny them access to you or to anyone else that's with you.”

Ramsey says if you cannot keep the shooter out or get out of situation, “You have to fight. Because they don't want us to fight back. We have to take the power away from them.”

When it comes to fighting back, Ramsey says, “You can use a chair. If there's a fire extinguisher, use a fire extinguisher. People also carry big bags with them they can use. It's all about getting [the shooter] off their game.”

All total, four classes were held over two days. Roughly 50 people showed up to take part.

“Those people can take that information they got and send it to other people,” said Ramsey.

These sessions are designed to teach people of all ages.

“They need to know the same information that college kids need to know, elementary kids need to as well,” said Ramsey. “It can help save someone's life someday."

The plan is to offer more classes in the near future. If you are interested in signing up, email Charyl Ramsey at ramseyc@apsu.edu and include the date, time and number of people attending.