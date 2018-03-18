Road closes as firefighters respond to fire in Dickson - WSMV News 4

Road closes as firefighters respond to fire in Dickson

Posted: Updated:
DICKSON, TN (WSMV) -

Part of a road was closed in Dickson on Sunday afternoon as firefighters responded to a fire.

They were called to the area of Cowan Road and East Walnut Street.

No details were immediately released about the fire or if there were any injures. The road reopened shortly before 5 p.m.

