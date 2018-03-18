Pedestrian struck by car, killed in Clarksville

Tennessee lost for the first time at home in women's NCAA Tournament history when Marie Gulich had 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead sixth-seeded Oregon State to a 66-59 win on Sunday .More >>
Tennessee lost for the first time at home in women's NCAA Tournament history when Marie Gulich had 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead sixth-seeded Oregon State to a 66-59 win on Sunday.More >>
A pedestrian was killed while walking in Clarksville Saturday night.More >>
A pedestrian was killed while walking in Clarksville Saturday night.More >>
Part of a road was closed in Dickson on Sunday afternoon as firefighters responded to a fire.More >>
Part of a road was closed in Dickson on Sunday afternoon as firefighters responded to a fire.More >>
Memphis police say a teenager has been charged with kidnapping after a car with a baby inside was stolen in Memphis.More >>
Memphis police say a teenager has been charged with kidnapping after a car with a baby inside was stolen in Memphis.More >>
Middle Tennessee is in the pathway of strong storms that could bring severe weather to the area on Monday.More >>
Middle Tennessee is in the pathway of strong storms that could bring severe weather to the area on Monday.More >>
Murfreesboro police say 17-year-old Molly Spies went to the police department on Saturday morning.More >>
Murfreesboro police say 17-year-old Molly Spies went to the police department on Saturday morning.More >>
Firefighters were called to a home in the 500 block of Maple Street at 6 a.m. Saturday.More >>
Firefighters were called to a home in the 500 block of Maple Street at 6 a.m. Saturday.More >>
Another NCAA Tournament prayer answered for Loyola-Chicago, and the Ramblers are set to bring Sister Jean to the Sweet 16.More >>
Another NCAA Tournament prayer answered for Loyola-Chicago, and the Ramblers are set to bring Sister Jean to the Sweet 16.More >>
Two inmates who escaped from the Franklin County Jail earlier this week were captured on Saturday.More >>
Two inmates who escaped from the Franklin County Jail earlier this week were captured on Saturday.More >>
The Ventura County sheriff's department says on Twitter that Saturday's incident has been contained and there's no threat to the public.More >>
The Ventura County sheriff's department says on Twitter that Saturday's incident has been contained and there's no threat to the public.More >>
Murfreesboro police say 17-year-old Molly Spies went to the police department on Saturday morning.More >>
Murfreesboro police say 17-year-old Molly Spies went to the police department on Saturday morning.More >>
Middle Tennessee is in the pathway of strong storms that could bring severe weather to the area on Monday.More >>
Middle Tennessee is in the pathway of strong storms that could bring severe weather to the area on Monday.More >>
Authorities in Humphreys County confirm the body of missing Nashville Firefighter Jesse Reed was found near Mason Boat Dock.More >>
Authorities in Humphreys County confirm the body of missing Nashville Firefighter Jesse Reed was found near Mason Boat Dock.More >>
A favorite shopping destination is closing its doors, and Toys "R" Us shoppers are wondering exact how it will affect them. Here's what we know so far.More >>
A favorite shopping destination is closing its doors, and Toys "R" Us shoppers are wondering exact how it will affect them. Here's what we know so far.More >>
Nearly two weeks after a 16-year-old Pennsylvania girl vanished with a 45-year-old man, the pair was found Saturday in Mexico and the man was arrested, authorities say. Amy Yu was "unharmed and in good health."More >>
Nearly two weeks after a 16-year-old Pennsylvania girl vanished with a 45-year-old man, the pair was found Saturday in Mexico and the man was arrested, authorities say. Amy Yu was "unharmed and in good health."More >>
Never-before-seen emails tell a story about Megan Barry’s final weeks in the mayor’s office, including one's instructing staffers to save photos on Sgt. Forrest's phone and recommending his daughter for a prestigious leadership program.More >>
Never-before-seen emails tell a story about Megan Barry’s final weeks in the mayor’s office, including one's instructing staffers to save photos on Sgt. Forrest's phone and recommending his daughter for a prestigious leadership program.More >>
Memphis police say a teenager has been charged with kidnapping after a car with a baby inside was stolen in Memphis.More >>
Memphis police say a teenager has been charged with kidnapping after a car with a baby inside was stolen in Memphis.More >>
Metro police told News 4 it happened in the 1000 block of Thompson Place.More >>
Metro police told News 4 it happened in the 1000 block of Thompson Place.More >>
After days of digging through 950 tons of steel and concrete, authorities say the remains of all six victims of the pedestrian bridge collapse in Florida have been recovered.More >>
After days of digging through 950 tons of steel and concrete, authorities say the remains of all six victims of the pedestrian bridge collapse in Florida have been recovered.More >>
A 10-month-old girl at the center of a statewide AMBER Alert was found safe on Saturday morning.More >>
A 10-month-old girl at the center of a statewide AMBER Alert was found safe on Saturday morning.More >>