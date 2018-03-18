Pedestrian struck by car, killed in Clarksville - WSMV News 4

Pedestrian struck by car, killed in Clarksville

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Clarksville Police Department) (Source: Clarksville Police Department)
CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A pedestrian was killed while walking in Clarksville Saturday night.

Police say 30-year-old Christopher Hebert, of Clarksville, was hit by a black Chevrolet Monte Carlo in the westbound lane of Tiny Town Road and Cainlo Drive.

The road was blocked for about an hour as authorities investigated.

The driver of the Monte Carlo has been interviewed by police. No charges are expected in the case.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.