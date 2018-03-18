Teen arrested after car with baby inside stolen in Memphis - WSMV News 4

Teen arrested after car with baby inside stolen in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Memphis police say a teenager has been charged with kidnapping after a car with a baby inside was stolen.

They posted on Facebook that 18-year-old James Williams was charged Sunday with kidnapping and theft of property.

Williams was being held in the Shelby County Jail. Jail records didn't indicate whether he has an attorney.

Ten-month old Zoe Jordan appeared unharmed when she was found Saturday morning, hours after an Amber Alert was triggered. Police say the baby apparently spent the night in the car and was found in a residential area.

Police say the car was taken when the girl's mother went into a restaurant to pick up an order and left her car running.

The baby has been reunited with her mother.

