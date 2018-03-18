Tornado watch issued for Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for southern Middle Tennessee until 11 p.m.
The watch carries the "Particularly Dangerous Situation" label for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore, Wayne, Lewis, Lawrence, Giles, Maury, Marshall, Coffee, Bedford and Grundy counties in southern Middle Tennessee.
A separate tornado watch has been issued for the remainder of Middle Tennessee, except for Stewart and Houston counties, until 11 p.m.
Bedford County announced its opening storm shelters throughout the county at 5 p.m. Click for a list of Bedford County shelters. Shelters will also open at 5 p.m. in Coffee County.
Damaging winds and especially large hail are the greatest threats, but isolated tornadoes are also likely. A couple tornadoes could even become strong.
Many school districts, including Metro Nashville Public Schools, dismissed early because of the potential for severe weather. Click here to see the full list.
In Nashville, the storms are expected to move through between 3 and 7 p.m.
Nashville's Emergency Operations Center will partially activate at noon. The center will be staffed by several agencies, including the Nashville Fire Department, the Metro Nashville Police Department, Metro Nashville Public Schools, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, Metro Public Works and Metro Water Services.
The Emergency Operations Center staff will be updating the NERVE website with the latest information on road closures, evacuation areas and shelters.
Several flights scheduled to leave Nashville International Airport later in the day have already been canceled or delayed. Click here to check your flight status.
Stay with News 4 and WSMV.com for the latest updates on the forecast.
Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.