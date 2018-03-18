Tornado watch issued for Middle Tennessee

Forecasters say powerful storms could bring strong tornadoes to parts of the Deep South.

Forecasters say powerful storms could bring strong tornadoes to parts of the Deep South.

Parts of Deep South under threat of strong tornadoes, hail

Parts of Deep South under threat of strong tornadoes, hail

A tornado watch has been issued for Middle Tennessee until 11 p.m. on Monday, March 19, 2018.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for southern Middle Tennessee until 11 p.m.

The watch carries the "Particularly Dangerous Situation" label for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore, Wayne, Lewis, Lawrence, Giles, Maury, Marshall, Coffee, Bedford and Grundy counties in southern Middle Tennessee.

A separate tornado watch has been issued for the remainder of Middle Tennessee, except for Stewart and Houston counties, until 11 p.m.

Bedford County announced its opening storm shelters throughout the county at 5 p.m. Click for a list of Bedford County shelters. Shelters will also open at 5 p.m. in Coffee County.

Damaging winds and especially large hail are the greatest threats, but isolated tornadoes are also likely. A couple tornadoes could even become strong.

Many school districts, including Metro Nashville Public Schools, dismissed early because of the potential for severe weather. Click here to see the full list.

In Nashville, the storms are expected to move through between 3 and 7 p.m.

Nashville's Emergency Operations Center will partially activate at noon. The center will be staffed by several agencies, including the Nashville Fire Department, the Metro Nashville Police Department, Metro Nashville Public Schools, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, Metro Public Works and Metro Water Services.

The Emergency Operations Center staff will be updating the NERVE website with the latest information on road closures, evacuation areas and shelters.

Several flights scheduled to leave Nashville International Airport later in the day have already been canceled or delayed. Click here to check your flight status.

Stay with News 4 and WSMV.com for the latest updates on the forecast.

Most of the midstate now included in a Tornado WATCH until 11:00 P.M. pic.twitter.com/0TGpDAIrfp — 4WARN Weather (@WSMVweather) March 19, 2018

UPDATE: Southern Middle Tennessee has been upgraded to a "Moderate Threat" for severe weather today. On a scale of 1 to 5, that's a 4. This upgrade was expected, given the strength and timing of the approaching storm system. #4WARN pic.twitter.com/f5B60nq8vg — Dan Thomas (@WSMVDanThomas) March 19, 2018

Happening Today: The @NasvilleEOC will partially activate beginning at 12 noon. We are currently in the enhanced risk area for damaging winds, hail and possible tornadoes. The window of greatest potential for our area is currently from 1pm – 5pm. — Nashville EOC/OEM (@NashvilleEOC) March 19, 2018

Areas south of I-40 are under the greatest risk of seeing severe weather today-- including tornadoes! Stay informed with @WSMV throughout the day. We'll have team coverage on-air and online during the peak times: late afternoon to early evening. pic.twitter.com/ppt9DcdeIb — Melanie Layden (@MelanieLaydenTV) March 19, 2018

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.