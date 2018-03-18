Severe storms moving toward Middle Tennessee

Forecasters say powerful storms could bring strong tornadoes to parts of the Deep South.More >> Forecasters say powerful storms could bring strong tornadoes to parts of the Deep South.More >> NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -
A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued as strong storms continue to move toward Middle Tennessee.
Damaging winds and especially large hail are the greatest threats, but isolated tornadoes are also likely. A couple tornadoes could even become strong.
Many school districts, including Metro Nashville Public Schools, will dismiss early because of the potential for severe weather. Click here to see the full list.
In Nashville, the storms are expected to move through between 3 and 7 p.m.
Nashville's Emergency Operations Center will partially activate at noon. The center will be staffed by several agencies, including the Nashville Fire Department, the Metro Nashville Police Department, Metro Nashville Public Schools, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, Metro Public Works and Metro Water Services.
The Emergency Operations Center staff will be updating the NERVE website with the latest information on road closures, evacuation areas and shelters.
Several flights scheduled to leave Nashville International Airport later in the day have already been canceled or delayed. Click here to check your flight status.
Stay with News 4 and WSMV.com for the latest updates on the forecast.
Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.