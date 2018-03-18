Possibly severe storms expected in Middle TN later today

Forecasters say powerful storms could bring strong tornadoes to parts of the Deep South.

Parts of Deep South under threat of strong tornadoes, hail

Several threats are associated with this storm. (WSMV)

Middle Tennessee is in the path of strong storms that could bring severe weather to the area on Monday.

The rain is already starting to move in, which means drivers can expect a wet commute to work Monday morning.

By the afternoon, the rain will intensify and potentially severe thunderstorms will develop.

Damaging winds and large hail will be the greatest threats, but an isolated tornado could be possible.

Several school districts have already decided to close early on Monday because of the potential for severe weather.

Officials with Metro Nashville Public Schools are monitoring the forecast but have not decided to dismiss early at this time.

@MetroSchools we are monitoring the severe weather predicted for our area tmrw. If it is warranted we will adjust the school schedule for the safety of our students. Check back here and on facebook. — Metro Schools (@MetroSchools) March 19, 2018

Areas south of I-40 are under the greatest risk of seeing severe weather today-- including tornadoes! Stay informed with @WSMV throughout the day. We'll have team coverage on-air and online during the peak times: late afternoon to early evening. pic.twitter.com/ppt9DcdeIb — Melanie Layden (@MelanieLaydenTV) March 19, 2018

