Possibly severe storms expected in Middle TN later today

Middle Tennessee is in the path of strong storms that could bring severe weather to the area on Monday.
The rain is already starting to move in, which means drivers can expect a wet commute to work Monday morning.
By the afternoon, the rain will intensify and potentially severe thunderstorms will develop.
Damaging winds and large hail will be the greatest threats, but an isolated tornado could be possible.
Several school districts have already decided to close early on Monday because of the potential for severe weather.
Officials with Metro Nashville Public Schools are monitoring the forecast but have not decided to dismiss early at this time.
