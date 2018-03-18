Middle Tennessee could see severe storms Monday

Middle Tennessee is in the pathway of strong storms that could bring severe weather to the area on Monday.

The rain will start moving in overnight Sunday. It will begin as just rain, which means drivers can expect a wet commute to work in the morning.

By the afternoon, the rain will intensify and thunderstorms with the potential of being very severe will develop.

Damaging winds and large hail will be the greatest threats, but an isolated tornado could be possible.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for the latest updates on the forecast.