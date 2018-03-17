Missing Murfreesboro teen reunited with parents

A teenage girl who was missing for more than a week was reunited with her parents.

Murfreesboro police say 17-year-old Molly Spies went to the police department on Saturday morning.

Her parents came to pick her up, and they took her to a medical facility to be evaluated.

Before her disappearance, Molly was last seen on Wednesday, March 7 at Just Love Coffee on MTCS Boulevard in Murfreesboro.

Spies has a heart condition that requires medication. She did not have that medicine with her when she went missing.