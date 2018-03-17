Victim suffers significant burns in Murfreesboro house fire - WSMV News 4

Victim suffers significant burns in Murfreesboro house fire

One person suffered significant burns in an early morning house fire in Murfreesboro.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 500 block of Maple Street at 6 a.m. Saturday.

When they arrived to the scene, they found smoke coming from the side of the house and a person who had been burned. The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center by LifeFlight.

The fire, which was contained to one room, was put out quickly. 

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating. 

