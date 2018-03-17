Man charged with shooting teen in north Nashville

Metro police arrested a man accused of shooting a teen in north Nashville Friday night.

John Edward Armstrong, 53, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.

Police believe he shot a 17 year old near 40th Avenue North and Clifton Street sometime before 5 p.m.

Officers were in the area at the time and heard the gunfire. They were able to quickly get to the scene and find the victim.

The teen, who was shot in the back, was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital with critical injuries. He is expected to recover, according to police.

While investigating the shooting, Armstrong was named as a suspect. Authorities surveyed his home, and he was stopped and arrested after he got into a car that did not have working brake lights.

Armstrong was jailed in lieu of $75,000 bond. He was previously convicted of a felony cocaine offense in 2010 and received a six-year probated sentence.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation.