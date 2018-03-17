Man shot after confronting suspects breaking into his car - WSMV News 4

Man shot after confronting suspects breaking into his car

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A man was shot overnight after he confronted three people who were trying to break into his car.

Metro police told News 4 it happened in the 1000 block of Thompson Place.

The victim says when he approached the suspects, someone fired two rounds and they fled on foot. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. 

He described the three suspects as being in their late teens or early 20s.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. 

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.