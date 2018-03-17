Man shot after confronting suspects breaking into his car

Police in Franklin County are searching for two men escaped from the jail in Winchester on Thursday night.More >>
The Ventura County sheriff's department says on Twitter that Saturday's incident has been contained and there's no threat to the public.More >>
John Edward Armstrong, 53, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.More >>
A 10-month-old girl at the center of a statewide AMBER Alert was found safe on Saturday morning.More >>
Metro police told News 4 it happened in the 1000 block of Thompson Place.More >>
The Tennessee Titans have told defensive lineman Sylvester Williams they are releasing him after one season into a three-year deal signed a year ago.More >>
Authorities in Humphreys County confirm the body of missing Nashville Firefighter Jesse Reed was found near Mason Boat Dock.More >>
A Wilson County community feels their way of life and hundreds of years of history are at risk. They live in a small patch of the county between I-40 and State Route 109, and they feel they can't do anything to stop a proposed development.More >>
Kenny Williams scored 18 points and defending national champion North Carolina took its time before opening up, beating Lipscomb 84-66 Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.More >>
The Nashville zip code 37208 has the highest percentage of incarceration in the nation, according to a new study.More >>
Trinity Quinn, 15, went from an AMBER Alert victim to a murder suspect in a matter of hours. The teen was arrested and charged with the murder of gas station clerk, but will not be tried as an adult.More >>
Authorities in Humphreys County confirm the body of missing Nashville Firefighter Jesse Reed was found near Mason Boat Dock.More >>
Never-before-seen emails tell a story about Megan Barry’s final weeks in the mayor’s office, including one's instructing staffers to save photos on Sgt. Forrest's phone and recommending his daughter for a prestigious leadership program.More >>
A company that’s been the focus of a News 4 I-Team investigation into spending at the Fairgrounds is getting a sweet deal on downtown rent. The I-Team has learned that Commonwealth Development Group, which is owned by a friend of Metro Chief Operating Officer Rich Riebeling, has free office space in Music City Center.More >>
Clarksville Police say they are evacuating residences on Big Sky Drive because of a barricaded suspect situation. However, officials say there is no threat to the public. Police have been holding a perimeter for several hours and deployed the CPD Tactical Unit.More >>
Ten high schoolers from Antioch High School are facing aggravated rioting charges for their behavior during Wednesday's walkout, which was held to honor the victims of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida that left 17 dead.More >>
Students across the United States are serving detention or in-school suspension as discipline for walking out of class Wednesday to protest gun violence. But a student at Greenbrier High in Arkansas says he was punished a different way.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says they are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Tullahoma. It was the second police-related shooting reported in an hour. No details have been released at this time. Stay with News4 for updates.More >>
