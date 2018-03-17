Body of missing Nashville firefighter found in Humprheys County

Authorities in Humphreys County confirm the body of missing Nashville Firefighter Jesse Reed was found near Mason Boat Dock.

The Nashville Fire Department recently released a statement.

"The Nashville Fire Department is heartbroken at the loss of Firefighter Jesse Reed in Humphreys County. The Humphreys County Sherriff’s Office recovered his body after a lengthy search.

Firefighter Reed went missing in the Tennessee River after his car was submerged on March 6th.

Firefighter Reed, 32, was assigned to Engine 2 A-Shift. He was an Advanced EMT, Hazmat, Rope Rescue and Vehicle Extrication qualified.

Firefighter Reed joined the NFD in October 2013.

Statement from Nashville Fire Department Director Chief William Swann:

“My heart is heavy and I grieve for the loss of our brother Firefighter Jesse Reed. I want to commend and thank the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office and all the volunteers from near and far who came to search for Jesse. Every day Jesse came on shift he put his life on the line to serve the people of Nashville and to make sure that his fellow firefighters were safe. Our prayers go to Firefighter Reed’s wife and his entire family. ”

The NFD asks everyone to keep Firefighter Reed’s family and fellow NFD family members in their thoughts and prayers."

We will release more information when it becomes available.