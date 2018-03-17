State-wide AMBER Alert issued for 10-month-old girl from Memphis - WSMV News 4

State-wide AMBER Alert issued for 10-month-old girl from Memphis

Zoe Jordan (Courtesy of TBI) Zoe Jordan (Courtesy of TBI)
MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) -

A state-wide AMBER Alert has been issued for the Memphis Police Department for 10-month old Zoe Jordan. 

Zoe was last seen in a 2016 Dark Maroon Honda Civic with Tennessee Tag X3000S. 

Zoe was last seen wearing a pink onesie and black jacket. 

The vehicle was believed to be stolen by a black male wearing a red hoodie with a shiny zipper down the front. 

The vehicle was last seen at 7050 Malco Crossing in Memphis, Tenn. 

Zoe Jordan:

  • Age now: 10 months old
  • Sex: Female
  • Skin: Black
  • Hair: Black
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Height: 2'2ft
  • Weight: 17lbs.
  • Description: She was last seen wearing a pink onesie and a black jacket.

Suspect (unknown):

  • Name: Unknown
  • Sex: Male
  • Skin: Black
  • Description: The vehicle was believed to be stolen by a black male wearing a red hoodie with a shiny zipper down the front.

If you have seen Zoe, please call the Memphis Police Dept. Crime Stoppers 901-528-2274.

