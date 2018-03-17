State-wide AMBER Alert issued for 10-month-old girl from Memphis

A state-wide AMBER Alert has been issued for the Memphis Police Department for 10-month old Zoe Jordan.

Zoe was last seen in a 2016 Dark Maroon Honda Civic with Tennessee Tag X3000S.

Zoe was last seen wearing a pink onesie and black jacket.

The vehicle was believed to be stolen by a black male wearing a red hoodie with a shiny zipper down the front.

The vehicle was last seen at 7050 Malco Crossing in Memphis, Tenn.

Zoe Jordan:

Age now: 10 months old

Sex: Female

Skin: Black

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Height: 2'2ft

Weight: 17lbs.

Suspect (unknown):

Name: Unknown

Sex: Male

Skin: Black

If you have seen Zoe, please call the Memphis Police Dept. Crime Stoppers 901-528-2274.

