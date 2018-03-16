Nashville solidifying status as sports destination

Nashville is making moves to become a worldwide sports destination after the city landed on the shortlist for the World Cup.

Music City hosted two rounds of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament this weekend. Part of what people enjoy about Nashville’s sports scene is the atmosphere and energy.

It helps that there are major sports facilities, such as Bridgestone Arena and Nissan Stadium to add to the appeal.

“We’ve seen almost three-quarters of $1 billion since the arena and the stadium opened in 1998 in the events that we’ve recruited,” said Scott Ramsey, president and CEO of the Nashville Sports Council.

Nashville is on the shortlist to host the 2026 World Cup, following the Predators run in the Stanley Cup Final last year.

“I’m not into hockey at all. I live in Birmingham now, but I even got into the whole Predator thing. I was excited to see it all,” said Laran Loftin, a Memphis native.

The Nashville Sports Council recruits tournaments and sporting events to come to the city, working to fill hotels and restaurants. Ramsey said the ongoing construction will help accommodate the increase in visitors.

“We’ve seen that support up until now and we feel like it’s going to be ongoing,” said Ramsey. “Certainly with the new properties coming onboard from hotel, entertainment and a restaurant standpoint, people are very excited about coming. We’re going to continue to look in the future to continue to fill that pipeline.”

Once visitors get to Nashville, the fan atmosphere is one of the biggest reasons they come back year after year.

“I like everything about it, the music, the people, the landscape. I mean the countryside is beautiful. It’s just one of my favorite places to come,” said John Roman, of Colorado Springs.

Nashville sports council said sports fans bring in tens of millions of dollars to the city even when there aren’t major lineups scheduled.