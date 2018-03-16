Study shows North Nashville has highest incarceration rates in the country

It's a number one ranking no one wants to have, and it has a Nashville address.

Zip code 37208 has the highest percentage of incarceration in the nation.

This study done by the Brookings Institution looked at the top 40 neighborhoods with the highest incarceration rates.

North Nashville was number one.

East Nashville came in at 38.

Those trying to curb those numbers say while it's upsetting, it's not surprising.

“We have a slogan. If you change your mind you change your grime,” said Bishop Marcus Campbell.

For more than a decade Campbell has been working with at risk youth to help them find a better tomorrow.

“A lot of times those kids are raising themselves. You find them in the alleys or on the corners watching other guys that might be in gangs or sell drugs,” said Campbell.

His church has become a beacon of hope for families dealt a poor hand.

“A lot of young men that come through our gang program say they just want to live to see 21,” said Campbell.

His program has helped dozens of teens facing gun, drug and assault charges get their records expunged and essentially start over.

The study looks at several factors for the neighborhoods with the highest incarceration rates.

In North Nashville, 14% of residents are living behind bars and 42% of children in that neighborhood are living in poverty.

In East Nashville, where the incarceration rate is 9%, 29% of children are living in poverty.

“We are so accustomed at this point for the past few years for being in this it city scenario so it maybe is helpful to be grounded in the fact we have challenges in this city,” said Councilmen Freddie O’Connell.

One O’Connell’s biggest initiatives is dropping those numbers and making resources available for those getting out of prison to get jobs.

These are just some of the programs available for ex-felons and low income families:

Opportunity NOW

Financial Empowerment

Community Achieves

The Family Center

Project Return

“Any Nashvillians who have additional means can help lift up their fellow neighbors and community members,” said O’Connell.