I-Team: For-profit company gets free office space in publicly-owned convention center

A company that’s been the focus of a News4 I-Team investigation into spending at the Fairgrounds is getting a sweet deal on downtown rent.

The I-Team has learned that Commonwealth Development Group, which is owned by a friend of Metro Chief Operating Officer Rich Riebeling, has free office space in Music City Center, Nashville's five-year-old state-of-the-art convention center.

Commonwealth is a for-profit company. Its staff has offices in the administrative area of the convention center, which is a publicly-owned property.



News 4’s Nancy Amons asked the owner of Commonwealth Development, Larry Atema if he pays rent.

"We do not," Atema said.

Atema’s company has a contract to oversee work at the Fairgrounds. The News 4 I-Team discovered that taxpayers paid Atema's company more than half a million dollars in the last year and a half in management fees for Fairgrounds projects.

Atema's company recently finished some repair work at Nissan Stadium as well as an addition to the Music City Center.

Atema said the downtown space is convenient.

"It works [well] because you're right there and you can deal with the day-to-day things that happen immediately," Atema said.

News4 asked Marty Dickens, chairman of the convention center authority, why a for-profit company would get free office space.

"I don't have an answer for that," Dickens said. He told Amons he was unaware of the arrangement.

It's hard to put an exact dollar figure on the value of the perk.

Christine Deltufo, a researcher at the locally-based commercial real-estate firm Cushman & Wakefield, said downtown office space rents for an average of $29 per square foot. We were unable to find out how much space Commonwealth’s staff has at the Music City Center.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.