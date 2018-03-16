10 Antioch students charged with rioting after walk-out turns violent

Ten high schoolers from Antioch High School are facing aggravated rioting charges for their behavior during Wednesday's walkout, which was held to honor the victims of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida that left 17 dead.

According to police, the Antioch students - nine boys and one girl - jumped on a police car during the walkout. Viral videos also showed some students tearing down an American flag in front of the school and brawling on campus.

The damage is estimated to be between $500 and $1,000.

Officers obtained petitions to charge nine of the students in juvenile court.

One of the students was 18 years old, and an arrest warrant was issued Friday charging the student with aggravated rioting.

After the first walk-out meant to be peacefully turned violent, other students from the school held another event meant to truly honor victims.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.