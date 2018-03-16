TBI: Tullahoma man shot in arm by officers trying to arrest him

Officials with the TBI say a Tullahoma man was shot by officers attempting to arrest him for assault on Friday evening.

It was the second police-related shooting reported on Friday.

The TBI said police were attempting to serve James Bradford Shelton, 47, with an arrest warrant for assault at his home on South Franklin Street in Tullahoma.

Shelton would not cooperate or comply with officers who even used a stun gun in an attempt to subdue him. The situation escalated, and at least one officer fired at the man, hitting him in the arm. No officers were injured.

Shelton was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The TBI is still investigating the circumstances of the incident the request of 14th District Attorney General Craig Northcott. All evidence gathered by the TBI will be turned over to the DA's office, who will then determine the legality of officers involved.

TBI officials are also not responsible for identifying officers involved in incidents. That is the responsibility of those officers' respective police departments.

