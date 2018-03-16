17-year-old seriously injured in north Nashville shooting

According to Metro Police, a 17-year-old boy is seriously injured after a shooting in north Nashville on Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred sometime before 5 p.m. near 40th Avenue North and Clifton Street.

Police say members of the Youth Violence Task Force heard several shots fired in the area. They were approached by a male, black suspect who immediately collapsed.

The 17-year-old victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.

Police could not locate the actual crime scene.

The juvenile was transported to Vanderbilt with critical injuries.

Police believe the suspects may be two male black wearing black-and-white clothing. Witnesses say one is slim and the other is heavy-set.

The suspects fled the scene in a black 2010 Buick.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.