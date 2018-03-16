Trinity Quinn will be tried as a juvenile, not an adult

The teen arrested and charged with the murder of gas station clerk will not be tried as an adult.

Trinity Quinn, 15, went from an AMBER Alert victim to a murder suspect in a matter of hours after she was abducted by a family friend, 28-year-old Daniel Clark, in May 2017. The two went on the run for less than 24 hours when the robbed and murdered a gas station clerk. They were captured on foot the following day.

The two had known each other for years and planned their escape together.

Police said, however, Quinn was not kidnapped since she willingly left with Clark.

“Both individuals are under investigation for homicide. Both are homicide suspects,” said Metro Police spokesman Don Aaron.

After the incident, Quinn was charged with criminal homicide, aggravated robbery, and theft of property.

Police's opinion likely led to the District Attorney's Office's request to try Quinn as an adult -- a decision that was overturned today.

However, he mother and defense argued against police and the DA.

“She’s a 15-year-old impressionable little girl, very influential,” said Quinn’s mother, Stephanie Reed.

Despite some video evidence, in this case, Davidson County Juvenile Court Administrator Kathryn Sinback said it’s important for everyone to get a fair shake.

“It’s really important for this process to be able to take place in a way that is respectful of all families and of the child herself,” Sinback said. “I just hope that everyone will be patient as the process plays out and make sure that this is a fair process for everyone.”

Quinn likely underwent a psychological and competency evaluation to build a case to defend her.

In an order filed by Quinn's defense, they argued that in order to be tried as an adult, Quinn must have "committed the delinquent act as alleged; is not committable to an institution for the developmentally disabled or mentally ill; and the interests of the community require {Quinn] be put under legal restraint or discipline."

They also argued "it is undisputed" that Quinn's co-defendant, Clark, "shot and killed the victim, John Daniel Stevens, on May 2, 2017, while Mr. Stevens was working at the Exxon gas station at 6955 Charlotte Pike in Nashville," but said there's no evidence that proves she was part of a plan to kill the man or ever had a gun in her possession.

They also cited the aforementioned video evidence, which shows Quinn standing outside the front door of the store at the time of the murder.

While juvenile court appearances are not open to the media, it has been confirmed that the DA's Office did not present sufficient evidence that Quinn should be tried as an adult. She faces the same three charges but as a juvenile -- meaning that, if charged, she will likely face a lesser sentence and her record will be permanently sealed by the court after proceedings conclude.

