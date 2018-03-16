Lebanon community fears way of life, history at risk with proposed development

Neighbors near a huge deveopment in the works in Lebanon are fighting it. (Photo by Forrest Sanders/WSMV)

A Wilson County community claims their way of life and hundreds of years of history are at risk because of a nearby development.

They live in a small patch of the county between I-40 and State Route 109, and they feel they can't do anything to stop a proposed development.

In the woodworking business for 15 years, Steve McMullen builds chairs and swings for days like Friday: cool, sunny, porch-swing days.

"We're kind of in the country, and that's the way we like it," McMullen said while rocking on a porch swing outside.

McMullen's home is in the historic Leeville community of Wilson County.

"This church over here behind me is 200 years old," he said. "Neighbors, some of them have been out here all their life."

McMullen said he knows this place won't stay like this forever.

"You can't stop progress," McMullen said. "Everybody knows that."

Still, he can't believe a proposal to place more than 700 new homes in the area.

"You're probably looking at another 1,500 or 2,100 cars," said McMullen. "I just don't see how this is going to hold up."

Last week, the Lebanon City Council voted to approve the annexation of 266 acres. A final reading is on Tuesday, and most neighbors are against it.

Signs reading, 'no annexation' dot several yards. Among neighbors' worries is blasting around historic buildings and a cemetery where Revolutionary War soldiers are buried.

"Not sure if they can hold up to that without sinking down," McMullen said.

"I hate to see the community disrupted like its going to be," Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash said. "To add that many houses, 700 houses, 14,000 to 15,000 people, that's a lot."

Ash said he knows they need more homes in the area to meet the needs of local growth, but he still hopes different zoning will allow significantly fewer houses in the development. He said he's opposed to the current plan and believes current residents' quality of life should be considered.

"Take pictures of your foundations and the outside of your houses before the blasting starts," said Ash. "That's about the best advice I've got."

Mayor Ash said any blasting done by the developer would be overseen by the state.

A representative for the developer, David Weekley Homes, sent a statement to News4 last fall, saying:

"As you are most likely aware, there have been two community meetings as well as the initial public hearing regarding the property. David Weekley Homes has been involved in all the proceedings thus far. We understand the concerns raised by neighbors. Should the project move forward, we will take steps to make certain these concerns are addressed. We will treat any notable landmarks, including cemeteries, churches and homes in the area with the utmost respect. As the nation’s largest privately-owned home builder, David Weekley Homes has built a reputation based on exceeding expectations both within our neighborhoods as well as with in the surrounding communities. We fully intend to continue this practice for all future developments in Middle Tennessee. A rep for Lebanon Planning said the city has protocol for any blasting, while the developer would be required to make adjustments to the area following a traffic study. The city council has deferred the request to annex for 90 days while cost studies are performed. The planning commission made a unanimous recommendation to deny the annex request in July."

"I mean, there's not a lot we can do," McMullen said. "We just have to go with the flow."

Unsure if there will be changes to the road in front of his house to make way for the development, McMullen said he fears he won't have many more porch-swing days quite as nice today.

"If I'm going to lose my yard, I don't know..." he said.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.