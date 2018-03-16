Lebanon community fears way of life, history at risk with proposed development

A company that’s been the focus of a News 4 I-Team investigation into spending at the Fairgrounds is getting a sweet deal on downtown rent. The I-Team has learned that Commonwealth Development Group, which is owned by a friend of Metro Chief Operating Officer Rich Riebeling, has free office space in Music City Center.More >>
It's a number one ranking no one wants to have, and it has a Nashville address. Zip code 37208 has the highest percentage of incarceration in the nation. This study done by the Brookings Institution looked at the top 40 neighborhoods with the highest incarceration rates. North Nashville was number one. East Nashville came in at 38.More >>
Nashville is making moves to become a worldwide sports destination after the city landed on the shortlist for the World Cup.More >>
A Wilson County community feels their way of life and hundreds of years of history are at risk. They live in a small patch of the county between I-40 and State Route 109, and they feel they can't do anything to stop a proposed development.More >>
Clarksville Police say they are evacuating residences on Big Sky Drive because of a barricaded suspect situation. However, officials say there is no threat to the public. Police have been holding a perimeter for several hours and deployed the CPD Tactical Unit.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says they are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Tullahoma. It was the second police-related shooting reported in an hour. No details have been released at this time. Stay with News4 for updates.More >>
Ten high schoolers from Antioch High School are facing aggravated rioting charges for their behavior during Wednesday's walkout, which was held to honor the victims of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida that left 17 dead.More >>
According to Metro Police, a 17-year-old boy is seriously injured after a shooting in north Nashville on Friday afternoon. The shooting occurred sometime before 5 p.m. near 40th Avenue North and Clifton Street.More >>
Trinity Quinn, 15, went from an AMBER Alert victim to a murder suspect in a matter of hours. The teen was arrested and charged with the murder of gas station clerk, but will not be tried as an adult.More >>
Murfreesboro Police's Violent Crimes unit is looking for a 37-year-old woman that's been missing since March 6. Stephanie Victoria Burgess ("Vicky") was last seen on Fairfax Drive.More >>
Never-before-seen emails tell a story about Megan Barry’s final weeks in the mayor’s office, including one's instructing staffers to save photos on Sgt. Forrest's phone and recommending his daughter for a prestigious leadership program.More >>
Police said the man became infatuated with the victim and tried to kidnap her, but she fought back.More >>
The pregnant wife of a man killed by a boulder that crashed through the window of their car near Los Angeles is pleading for information that leads to an arrest.More >>
Trinity Quinn, 15, went from an AMBER Alert victim to a murder suspect in a matter of hours. The teen was arrested and charged with the murder of gas station clerk, but will not be tried as an adult.More >>
Yes, it's really happening. For one day only, Murfreesboro's brand new bridge will be called "Bridgey McBridgeface."More >>
The Gallatin Police Department identified the victim as19-year-old Maria Ayoub of La Vergne.More >>
While most Mid-state student walk-outs advocating for gun policy changes were peaceful and productive, videos have surfaced on social media of some Mid-state students perpetrating violence.More >>
A teacher in Arizona says the governor's claims on teachers pay in the state is just wrong.More >>
David Arnold Johnson was arrested Friday after investigators searched his Cannon County home.More >>
Murfreesboro Police are searching for a missing teenage girl they believe is endangered. Officials say Molly Spies, 17, was last seen on Wednesday, March 7, at Just Love Coffee at 123 Middle Tennessee Christian School Boulevard in Murfreesboro.More >>
