Police looking for missing 37-year-old woman with history of depression

Stephanie Victoria ("Vicky") Burgess has been missing since March 6. (Courtesy: NCIC/Murfreesboro Police)

Murfreesboro Police's Violent Crimes unit is looking for a 37-year-old woman that's been missing since March 6.

Stephanie Victoria Burgess ("Vicky") was last seen on Fairfax Drive over a week ago.

Officials say she suffers from postpartum depression and has a history of leaving home voluntarily for periods of time.

Her husband reported contact with her one time since she has been gone, but because of her mental status, she has been officially reported missing to NCIC.

Burgess is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-3-inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds.

She may be driving a beige 2005 Hyundai Sonata with multiple stickers on the back of the vehicle.

If you see or have contact with Burgess, check her welfare and call Sgt. Tommy Massey with Murfreesboro Police at 615-893-1311.

