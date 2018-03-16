TBI responding to officer-involved shooting in Clarksville

TBI agents are now responding to an officer-involved shooting in Clarksville on Friday afternoon.

Earlier on Friday, Clarksville Police said they were evacuating residences on Big Sky Drive because of a barricaded suspect situation.

However, officials say there is no threat to the public.

NEWS ALERT: TBI Agents are responding to reported officer-involved shooting in Clarksville. Media: PIO @TBIJoshDeVine is responding to the scene, as well. He will provide more details as soon as possible. — TBI (@TBInvestigation) March 16, 2018

Police have been holding a perimeter for several hours and deployed the CPD Tactical Unit.

Nearby residents have been removed from the area.

No additional information is available at this time. Stay with News4 for updates.

