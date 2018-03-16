TBI responding to officer-involved shooting in Clarksville - WSMV News 4

TBI responding to officer-involved shooting in Clarksville

Posted: Updated:
CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

TBI agents are now responding to an officer-involved shooting in Clarksville on Friday afternoon.  

Earlier on Friday, Clarksville Police said they were evacuating residences on Big Sky Drive because of a barricaded suspect situation. 

However, officials say there is no threat to the public. 

Police have been holding a perimeter for several hours and deployed the CPD Tactical Unit. 

Nearby residents have been removed from the area. 

No additional information is available at this time. Stay with News4 for updates. 

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.