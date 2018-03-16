Titans to release defensive lineman Karl Klug

The Titans have decided to release defensive lineman Karl Klug, who was drafted by the team in 2011.

According to the team's website, Klug "will be remembered as a popular, dependable and hard-working pro during his playing career in Tennessee."

Klug played in 109 games for the Titans from 2011 through 2017.

His career stats include 178 tackles, 67 quarterback pressures and five forced fumbles.

He suffered a torn Achilles tendon at the end of the 2016 season.

Klug is a previous recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award.

"I really appreciate all that Karl gave to this team in his seven seasons with the Titans," said Titans general manager Jon Robinson in a statement. "He is a tireless worker, and his passion for football showed in how he prepared for and played the game. I know all of us who worked with him here wish him and his family the best moving forward."

