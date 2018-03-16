Brothers sentenced for roles in deadly shooting outside high school basketball game

Jamontae Davis, 21, and Kevonte Davis, 18, are both charged with criminal homicide. Kevonte Davis attends Columbia State Community College and is on the school’s basketball team.

Visitation for 23-year-old James Nevils was held at Revelation Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Saturday at noon at Spruce Street Baptist Church.

The brothers are both charged with criminal homicide following a shooting outside a Whites Creek High School basketball game in January.

Jamontae Davis and Kevonte Davis were both convicted in the shooting. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Two brothers have been sentenced for their roles in a deadly shooting outside of a Whites Creek High School basketball game in 2016.

Kevonte Davis and Jamontae Davis were both found guilty by a jury during a trial earlier this year.

James Nevils Jr., 23, was fatally shot on Jan. 29, 2016, in the parking lot. He was at the game to watch his younger brother play.

Police said Nevils walked out of the basketball game during halftime to take young nephew to the restroom. While in the lobby, Nevils reportedly got into a fight with the Davis brothers before they all went outside.

Police said the argument continued for less than a minute before Nevils was shot four times in the chest and once in the arm.

The victim’s family blamed Nevils’ death on a fight over a woman. Nevils' mother told News 4 her son had been dating the woman for five years.

At the time of the shooting, Jamontae Davis went to college in Texas and had been kicked off the basketball team after being arrested on an assault charge.

Kevonte Davis was previously on the basketball team at Columbia State Community College.

On Friday, Kevonte Davis was sentenced to five years of probation with a split confinement sentence. He had already been in jail for 90 days and will remain there until he completes six months behind bars. He was convicted of voluntary manslaughter.

Jamontae Davis was sentenced to two years of probation without confinement. He was convicted of criminally negligent homicide.

