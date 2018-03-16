Arrest made in Giles County murder case from 2001

David Arnold Johnson is charged with first-degree murder. (Source: Giles County Sheriff's Department)

Detectives have made an arrest in a murder case from 2001 in Giles County.

David Arnold Johnson was arrested Friday after investigators searched his Cannon County home.

Johnson is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 51-year-old Joleen Abernathy Ingram.

According to the Giles County Sheriff's Department, detectives recently obtained new information about the case.

Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton said he hopes the arrest will bring some comfort to the family and friends of the victim.

No further details will be released about this case at this time.

